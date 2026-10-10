I’ve Watched All 5 of Ohio State’s Games, Here are the Two Biggest Issues Moving Forward

As many expectations that are placed on the success of Ohio State’s football program, I do not think many fans are too worried about their 4-1 start to the season.

Many Buckeye faithfuls will complain about how the loss against Texas in Austin unfolded, with a comfortable first-half lead being crumbled with poor game management and miscues on both sides of the ball.

From that loss, Ohio State has produced three straight double-digit wins including a top-15 win on the road against Iowa.

The offense has been one of the best in the country, buoyed by the performance of Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith, who leads the nation in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

The defense has been very solid, with arguably their best performance last week in forcing two turnovers against the Hawkeyes.

Yet, problems reside with this team that may not have been as present in past years. To make it worse, both problems involve the production at the line of scrimmage.

Through 5 games, here are the two biggest issues that are looming for Ohio State and can hinder their title chances moving forward.

Ohio State’s Run Game Lacks True Explosiveness

The Buckeye offense is ranked in the top 25 in almost every statistic heading into today’s matchup against Maryland.

The rushing offensive production is barely cracking the top 75.

It has looked sharper from week-to-week, but what is holding this team’s ability to produce more on the ground has been the lack of big plays. They have not had a run over 20 yards since Week 1 against Ball State, where both senior Ja’Kobi Jackson and sophomore Bo Jackson took long runs for touchdowns.

The downfield passing attack has been elite compared to the rest of the country, spearing the offense and helping the output they have created so far.

Yet, as they see better teams that force them to run the ball more, this team needs to prove they have an ability to break off big ones.

Both Jackson’s seem to be splitting carries, with the sophomore having more home-run ability. With Bo Jackson having fresher legs now not getting as many carries, as well as other sophomore Isaiah West getting a handful of carries a game, someone needs to emerge in this running back room and give the Buckeyes this wrinkle to take advantage of defenses keeping personnel thin in the box.

The Pass Rush is Lacking Major Production

Ohio State’s defense last year ranked No.1 in scoring defense with a combination of a blanket secondary, a disciplined run defense and a strong pass rush.

Through five games this season, Ohio State has replicated for the most part the coverage and run-stopping ability, but are lacking a pass rush that can limit opposing quarterbacks.

Ohio State is averaging under 2 sacks a game, and for the most part when they do appear it looks more like coverage sacks than actual defenders beating offensive lineman.

Returning the same production as last year on the defensive line was a big question coming into training camp this season. As a team, the Buckeyes lost 22.5 sacks to the NFL Draft last season, and the growing pains are very present.

The defensive line has been headlined by major rotation during these games, but no one has truly made themselves known in being able to make these plays other than senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr. to this point.

This will be a major problem moving forward if it cannot be solved, as they still see big-time opponents in Oregon, Indiana and USC who all have quarterbacks who could be high draft picks in the 2027 NFL draft.

The emergence of more blitz packages and one of the pass rushers stepping up will be a headline to watch and a necessity for Ohio State as they creep into one of the toughest 4-game stretches in the country.