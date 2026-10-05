After Saturday's win against Iowa, where Jeremiah Smith continued his rise as Ohio State Royalty, now being first in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns, his chase for more history continues.

The next record in Smith's sightline is the BIG 10 receiving touchdowns record.

After two more receiving TD on Saturday, Jeremiah Smith now has 36 in his career, a new Ohio State program record.



He's three away from tying Braylon Edwards for most in Big Ten history and he's got 7 more games, at least, to hit that mark. pic.twitter.com/fictnih97i — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 3, 2026

Braylon Edwards currently holds the record at 39, meaning Smith is only three away from tying it and four away from breaking it. With at least seven regular-season games left and some potential playoff games, it feels almost inevitable that he will break it.

While Smith breaking this record helps his case for the Heisman Trophy this season, I think it helps his odds of being the number one overall pick in 2027 even more.

No quarterback so far in College Football has jumped off the page as the solidified "guy" in this year's draft class. Arch Manning at Texas is seen as the top quarterback by a lot of people, but talent-wise, Smith has the most in the draft class.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is only week four of the NFL season, if some of the teams that have struggled early continue down this trajectory, like the Chargers, Texans, and Buccaneers, then those teams will more than likely be looking somewhere else other than the quarterback. That is where Smith fits perfectly at one.

The last piece of the puzzle that would almost certainly solidify his stock as the number one pick, breaking Edwards record this season.

Having that record shows teams at the next level what skills that Smith has on the field. His tape also shows his great receiving skills, like his route running and his hands.

The other thing Smith has working for him at the receiver position is his size. Standing at 6'4 and 222 pounds, that is something you cannot teach someone at that position and it has helped him earn all of his records already at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) points out a flag behind Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Julian Manson (4) during the NCAA football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. Ohio State on 31-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The craziest thing about Smith chasing this record: there is a real possibility that he breaks on Saturday against Maryland.

Maryland has given up 151 points in their first four games and has lost their last three games. With this being a nice one-game break for the Buckeyes before a very tough stretch in conference play, this would be the game for Smith to at least tie the record at 39.

It has felt like Julian Sayin has been looking Smith's way a lot more than usual, the Buckeyes can not be too concerned about trying to feed Smith the ball for touchdowns and it end up being the reason they lose another game or two.ends

Smith has already put himself in the top five pick category, another record, this time being the BIG 10 record pushes him into that number one spot.