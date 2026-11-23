Ohio State's season is coming to an end as it prepares to host Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for the regular season finale.

The last game of the season is always a bit sad, as a handful of players will never have the opportunity to play in the Horseshoe again.

Here are five players who are unlikely to play at Ohio Stadium after the Michigan matchup:

Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Nebraska in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has more eligibility next season, but he will likely declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. Smith has been the best receiver in college football since he stepped into college as a true freshman in 2024, and now he has a good chance of winning the Heisman Trophy in a few weeks.

Smith should be the first non-quarterback taken in next year's draft and should have a long NFL career.

Jaylen McClain

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs for a touchdown against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClain is just like Smith, with more eligibility next season. But the junior safety has a good chance of being a top-50 pick in the 2027 draft. CBS Sports has McClain as the 55th overall prospect and the No. 2 safety on its prospect ranking board.

It might be time for McClain to consider joining the NFL next season, as there could be major changes at Ohio State this offseason. It could benefit McClain not to risk his draft stock by playing on a defense with many uncertainties.

Eddrick Houston

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Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) celebrates in the second half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The junior defensive tackle will likely head back to Ohio State for his senior season. But there is also a chance that he goes straight to the NFL.

Houston will most likely not be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, but he could go early in Day 3, which could make him think about leaving the Buckeyes.

Isaiah West

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs upfield during the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 14, 2026. Ohio State won 28-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West is not eligible for the NFL Draft, but he could be one of the players Ohio State loses to the transfer portal. As long as Bo Jackson doesn't transfer, he will be the No. 1 running back next season.

Ohio State should also look to add a running back in the portal, and Legend Bey could have a larger role next season if he doesn't leave.

The sophomore running back has also had issues holding onto the ball, with three fumbles in the past four games. West might be better off heading to a different team next season, which could benefit both parties.

Luke Fahey

Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey (13) calls out to his teammates in the first half of the NCAA football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State probably didn’t think heading into the season that Fahey would be starting games this year. However, when Julian Sayin suffered a season-ending injury in October and Tavien St. Clair wasn’t ready to play, Fahey had to step up.

Fahey is not the reason the Buckeyes are 1-3 in games he has started, but he hasn't shown anything to suggest he can be a full-time starter at Ohio State down the road.

Ohio State might overhaul its entire quarterback room this offseason, and Fahey might decide to jump ship and join a lower-tier Power Four team that could give him a chance to play next season.