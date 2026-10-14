There is no pretending this is just another game on the calendar. When Indiana and Ohio State meet on Saturday, the two programs that have developed a genuine edge toward each other will settle more than bragging rights.

Both teams enter the game unbeaten in Big Ten play, and by Saturday night only one of them will still be able to say that. The backdrop is last December.

Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza guided the Hoosiers past the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, a result that announced Indiana’s arrival as a legitimate power and left a mark in Columbus. Ohio State hasn’t forgotten, and this season it has played like a team intent on running the table in the conference.

Indiana looks different under center now. Transfer quarterback Josh Hoover has taken over the offense, inheriting both the expectations Mendoza built and the task of knocking off Ohio State a second straight time. The pressure, though, hasn’t changed on either sideline. The winner takes control of the Big Ten race and strengthens its College Football Playoff position: the loser is left chasing.

The Smith Problem

Every conversation about this matchup eventually lands on the same name: Jeremiah Smith.

Ohio State’s star receiver has been the most dominant pass- catcher in the country, rewriting school and collegiate record books along the way. At his current pace, a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy Finalist looks less like a possibility and more like a formality.

Cignetti, who avoids building his weekly message around a single opponent, addressed Smith directly at his press conference on Monday and didn’t downplay the treat.

“He’s taken it up a notch, without question,” Cignetti told reporters. “I think he has nine touchdown catches in the last three P4 games.”

The Hoosiers’ head football coach took a step further, as he put Smith in a category of his own among college receivers.

“There’s no one like him right now playing at this level,Cignetti said, according to Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media. “I mean, we’ve got two really good ones. He’s a freak, and we’re going to have to do a great job on him.”

It was a notable admission from a coach known for projecting confidence, and it reflects the reality facing his defense on Saturday. Smith has reportedly beaten tight, well-executed coverage, which means Indiana can’t simply rely on sound technique and hope for the best. In a game as big as this one, one explosive play early by the Buckeyes could have the Hoosiers on their heels early.

A broader game plan

Still, Cignetti kept the bigger picture in view. Containing Smith is a priority, but it isn’t the entire assignment. Ohio State’s offense has other weapons, and over-committing to one receiver can open lanes elsewhere.

On the other side, the burden shifts to Hoover. Indiana will need its new quarterback and its offense to sustain drives, score efficiently and keep pace if the Buckeyes find their rhythm. Long possessions would also have the added benefit of keeping Smith on the sideline.

Math is simple. Indiana wants to prove last year’s championship win wasn’t a one-time surprise. Ohio State wants to reclaim its place atop the conference and erase the memory of that December night. Both teams know what’s at stake, and neither is hiding how much it wants this one. Saturday should provide a clear answer about who owns the Big Ten in 2026.