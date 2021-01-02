Report: Jacksonville Jaguars Targeting Urban Meyer, Ryan Day as New Head Coach

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Jaguars are very interested in the former Buckeye and current Buckeye coaches.

As the Ohio State Buckeyes are still coming down off cloud nine from their incredible victory over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night, the Buckeyes are in the national news for different reasons.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to part ways with head coach Doug Marrone at the end of the season. Rapoport says their top two choices to fill Marrone's vacancy are former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Sources tell Rapoport that Meyer "has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville." But if things don't work out between Meyer and the Jaguars, Ryan Day would draw strong interest from the NFL franchise.

It was first rumored in late December that Meyer was being wooed by a couple of NFL teams that would be making head coaching changes. Meyer has a Hall of Fame career as a college head coach, but he's never dipped his toes in NFL waters. He's 187-32 as a college coach, including 83-9 as the leader of the Buckeyes.

Meyer retired from coaching after the 2019 Rose Bowl game. He is currently a college football analyst for FOX Sports.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Ryan Day has spent two seasons coaching for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers before coming to Columbus. He is 23-1 as the head coach of the Buckeyes.

Given his success with the Buckeyes, it's not the least bit surprising that an NFL team would be interested in Day's services. But there's not telling if the interest is mutual.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will have the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and they're in need of a quarterback. Any new head coach would seemingly like the opportunity to draft the franchise quarterback of his choosing, which could be Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or potentially Ohio State's Justin Fields.

For now, Day and his staff are preparing to play Alabama in the National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami, Florida.

