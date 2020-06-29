Kyle McCord Set for Elite 11 Quarterback Camp

The annual Elite 11 Quarterback Camp opens today in Nashville, welcoming top signal callers in the class of 2021 to compete against one another in a prestigious three-day event. Ohio State five-star commit Kyle McCord (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Prep) will be one of 20 soon-to-be high school seniors taking part in on-field drills, classroom instruction, off-field human development and routes-on-air.

Just over half of these promising individuals will then be selected as “Elite 11” at the conclusion of the finals. SI All-American has ranked the expected attendees on the front end of the event, with McCord coming in sixth.

Read more about each attendee in the full SI All-American story

1. Caleb Williams

2. Brock Vandagriff

3. J.J. McCarthy

4. Tyler Buchner

5. Drake Maye

6. KYLE McCORD

7. Miller Moss

8. Dematrius Davis

9. Kaidon Salter

10. Garrett Nussmeier

11. Christian Veilleux

12. Luke Altmyer

13. Ty Thompson

14. Carlos Del Rio

15. Maddox Kopp

16. Grayson James

17. Behren Morton

18. Kyron Drones

19. Tyler Macon

20. Jay Allen

The 6-3, 205-pound McCord committed to the Buckeyes in April of 2019. He is currently the No. 52 overall prospect nationally and rated fourth at his position by both Rivals and 247Sports. The Philadelphia Catholic League MVP (as a sophomore) managed to post 1,600 yards, 25 touchdowns and just one interception last season as a junior despite missing time. His top target is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., also an Ohio State commit.

Elite 11 was founded in 1999 and has become the premier quarterback camp in the country, welcoming the top signal callers from across the nation to compete and enhance their skills. The regionals were canceled earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current OSU quarterback Justin Fields, serving as a camp counselor this year, was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Elite 11 camp. Incoming freshman C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) earned MVP status at last year’s event.

SI All-American will have on-site coverage of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, including a ranking of daily performance for the group of competitors and much more.

