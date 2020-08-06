BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Justin Hilliard Confident in Season and Leadership Structure at Ohio State

Staff Writer

Doing their part and proceeding as planned.

That is the mentality of the Ohio State football team as the college football season approaches. It seems that will be the recipe for success for not just the Buckeyes, but all FBS teams - if they not only want to have a winning season, but a season at all.

With the announcement that the Big Ten will proceed with a 10-game schedule, the confidence is increasing that college football will kick-off the first week of September.

One of the captains, sixth-year linebacker Justin Hilliard, does not see his final year as a Buckeye being scrapped with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing.

“I am real confident. That is all we are thinking about right now,” said Hilliard.

“As a team, we can’t control obviously the many other things that are going on out there … We are doing our best to social distance, wear masks, wash our hands as much as possible.”

The Buckeyes are slated to start their 2020 campaign on Sept. 3 at Illinois. In order for that to go on as planned, positive tests need to be low or non-existent for both Ohio State and Illinois. Keeping the cases low and guys healthy requires discipline by all the players, as just one positive test can create a potential program outbreak.

Part of how Ohio State will try to keep its team COVID-free is by players monitoring other players, to ensure each one is doing their part. As a captain, that’s where Hilliard’s role reaches prominence.

“It is a totally new transition and responsibility that leaders have to keep track of. I think it is important, especially now, as students start coming back, we can’t have that lifestyle,” he said.

Hilliard is the most veteran player on the team, which means his teammates will rely on his experience on and off the field throughout the season. That includes the young guys, who are entering an entire new world.

“They just got to college and it is going to be tough for them to be locked away,” said Hilliard. “They have to understand — we have to help them understand — we can’t live that same lifestyle as we usually do in order for us to have a safe season.”

In the coming weeks, most students will be moving onto campus, which makes for more of a challenge than perhaps even the Buckeyes' week one opponent. Hilliard recognizes the obstacles that lie ahead.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I am 100% confident that we will be able to adapt to it.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Linebacker Tuf Borland Named Three-Time Captain

Borland captained one of the best defenses in college football last year, so this decision comes as no surprise. Read more about one of OSU's seven picks.

Jake Hromada

by

Keegan Rice

Big Ten Football Players Issue Unity Proposal on The Players Tribune

More than 1,000 players collaborate to express concerns and requests.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State Names Seven Captains for the 2020 Season

Justin Fields and Tuf Borland headline the 2020 Ohio State football captains. Check out who else was selected to lead this year's team.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Never Considered Opting Out of the Season

While some college football stars are choosing not to play this year, Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields is all-in on the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

Big Ten Announces 2020 Schedule, Including 10 Games for Ohio State Football

Buckeyes open on Thursday, September 3 at Illinois.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Seven Thoughts on Buckeyes Schedule

Since the Buckeyes play Michigan in Week 7, click here for seven key takeaways from today's Big Ten schedule release.

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade to Embrace Leadership Role as Ohio State Captain

Cornerback has no regrets about returning for another shot at national title.

Tyler Stephen

Ohio State Football to Open Training Camp Thursday

Season opener now scheduled for September 3 at Illinois.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Conference Releases COVID-19 Medical Protocols

Guidelines announced for all sports if a season can be held.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State vs. Michigan in September? Wouldn't Bother the Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are fine with playing Michigan any day, any time. Read more to hear what the Buckeye captains had to say about a potential early season matchup.

Brendan Gulick