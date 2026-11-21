The Ohio State Buckeyes' season is quickly coming to a close.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Buckeyes lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers out at Tom Osborne Field in Lincoln, Nebraska, 31-28.

The loss moves the Buckeyes to 7-4 on the season, the same record as the Cornhuskers now, all while effectively pushing them further and further away from a potential College Football Playoffs appearance.

Whatever comes next for the Buckeyes is up in the air, but what a frustrating loss Saturday was.

Here are three things we learned from the three-point defeat:

Julian Sayin Really Was That Important

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field before the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is hard to imagine many realized just how important quarterback Julian Sayin was to this team, not just when slinging the rock around the field, but from the leadership end as well.

Without him, the Buckeyes look lost at times.

On Saturday, true freshman Luke Fahey was able to sling 16 completions for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which certainly isn't a bad line at all, but his inexperience does show at times. The lack of offensive control does as well.

When things start to get hectic, the Buckeyes miss having someone like Sayin on the field.

Down the stretch of the game, Fahey tried to force the ball to Smith on third and long, with the ball being popped up in the air and intercepted. The turnover gave the Cornhuskers great field position before they eventually scored and went up 10 points.

luke fahey to jeremiah smith is intercepted pic.twitter.com/CtPGnKvcM7 — wok (@wokdior) November 21, 2026

Eventually, when Sayin is healthy, the Buckeyes will have to make sure they don't take for granted what he brings to the team.

The Rushing Attack Holds the Buckeyes Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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All season long, the Buckeyes' offense has leaned into the passing game.

That's not just because they have a generational talent outside the hashes, but because of how streaky those in the backfield have been this year.

Running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West combined to rush for 63 yards on 16 carries, finding the end zone twice. Jackson's longest rush of the day was 12 yards, while West's was a measly seven. For any offense, especially one in the BIG Ten, that isn't going to cut it.

Punching the ball in while already in the red zone is a given, but it comes down to what the Buckeyes' backs can do to get the team in that position.

On Saturday, they simply didn't do enough to complement the passing attack that is still being led by a true freshman. It isn't all on the running back room, especially with the offensive line playing poorly as well, but against Michigan next weekend, Jackson will have to step up and try to help lead the offense more.

Jeremiah Smith Is Only One Player

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Danny Odem III (16) in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Six catches, 165 yards and two scores.

That's the performance wide receiver Jeremiah Smith left out on the field Saturday for the Buckeyes. Yet, unfortunately, it wasn't enough to lead the team to victory.

Smith is a generational talent and likely a Top 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but at the end of the day, he is just one player. The Buckeyes need to be a more well-rounded squad because games like Saturday's show that one player cannot just carry them to a victory.

“Jeremiah Smith — give him the Heisman.”



— Matt Rhule following Nebraska’s win over No. 14 Ohio State



(🎥 FOX) pic.twitter.com/0vdqKJl9sA — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 21, 2026

The Buckeyes will have to find a way to continue leaning into Smith's ability to dominate next weekend, all while getting other areas of the offense going so that when defenses make adjustments, they aren't just immediately falling on their heels.

Smith went from 117 yards and two scores in the first half to 48 yards and no trips to the end zone in the second half.

Looking to at least end the year on a decent note, the Buckeyes return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 28, with a regular season-concluding matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.

The two sides will clash at noon from The Shoe.