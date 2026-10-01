Can Jeremiah Smith Have Another Monster Performance Against Iowa?

Jeremiah Smith, in his 3rd season as a Buckeye, has been chasing history and is close to being number 1 in all 3 categories for wide receivers, which is an extraordinary thing to happen.

Earlier this season, Smith broke the record for the most receiving yards against Kent State, passing Michael Jenkins, who had 2,898 yards. He has a total of 617 yards through 4 games to go along with seven touchdowns on 33 catches

Smith is also close to breaking the all-time touchdowns record, needing just needing two more to break Chris Olave's record of 37 and just needs ten more catches to break the career reception record held by Emeka Egbuka with 205.

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) with Illibuck, a trophy awarded to the winner of the college football rivalry between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Buckeyes, after the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all of these records on the line, will he be able to do these against the Hawkeyes?

A look at the Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked 14th in the nation and are looking to make a statement at home against the Buckeyes.

In three games, Jeremiah Smith has had over 100 yards on separate occasions, and most likely number 4 on the Scarlet and Gray will be circled many times on the scouting report for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa so far this season, is 4-0 and had an incredible finish, beating the Michigan Wolverines, 20-19 on a last-second touchdown by Reece Vander Zee. They also have two shutouts this season in other matchups, and this one against the Buckeyes will be a daunting task for the defense.

The all-time series record for these two squads is held by the Buckeyes with a 17-3 record. The last time these two teams played was back in 2024, and the Buckeyes won 35-7.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith looks to continue his hot streak to start this year against a tough and hungry Iowa defense this weekend. He had his way in the first BIG 10 matchup against the Fighting Illini, where they won 42-19 and his Heisman odds increased.

The big takeaway from the Illinois game is that Jeremiah Smith was single-covered most of the game, which is surprising. I do believe that head coach Kirk Ferentz will make sure that Smith will not be the one to beat them.

Sometimes, great players just do it all and there is nothing you can do to stop them.

Jeremiah Smith has proven he is on that level to start this year, but the big question is: will the Hawkeyes find a way to limit his production this weekend?