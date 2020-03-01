Meet the Freshman: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Player: Jaxon Smith-Njibga

Postion: Wide receiver

Fast Facts: 6-1, 190 pounds, Rockwall High School, Rockwall, Tx. First-team SI All-American who committed to Ohio State in November of 2018. After that, he turned in a senior year the likes of which is seldom seen at any level, catching more than 100 passes, 34 for touchdowns, and registering more than 2,000 receiving yards.

What's your reaction when you hear people say this is such a loaded wide receiver class, with you, Julian Fleming, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott?

It's very exciting. I'm hoping it's one of the best classes to ever come through. We definitely have the potential to be that. It's going to be great. We just have to stay focused and keep pushing each other. The sky's not even the limit.

Are the guys in your wide receiver class already pushing each other?

"We all have that competitive (side). I see Gee do something, I want to do it better. Same thing for Gee with me or Julian and Mookie. We all have that competitive spirit. It's all going to make us better."

What made the biggest difference for you in recruiting? Was it the style of offense, OSU's record of developing NFL receivers, Brian Hartline as your position coach and your relationship with him...?

"I would say, falling in love with the university first. Like you said, developing receivers and just how they are going to develop me into a player and into a man, too. The third thing? That's hard. Probably just how they take care of you."

What's opened your eyes since you enrolled in January?

"It's no joke. The brotherhood is real. You see it on Twitter, on Instagram, on social media, about the brotherhood. The brotherhood is real. My older brothers have taken me under their wing. I've learned a lot from them. When you're at your lowest point, especially in a workout, they're there to build you up. The brotherhood is real."

Are you talking about just receivers?

"No. It's the whole team."

How important is physical size to the success of a receiver?

"It's always good to have a 6-4 or 6-5 receiver, but when it comes down to it, it depends if you're a dawg or not. We have dawgs here. (Sizer) doesn't really matter. If you're a dawg and you win and you compete your hardest, that's what they want and that's what they have."

