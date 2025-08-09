Ohio State Buckeyes Set to Add Long-Time NFL Coach to Staff
Ryan Day and Matt Patricia may be getting some help on the defensive side of the ball for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it isn't a new recruit that they're bringing in, although there's ideally still several in the Class of 2026 that might be interested in coming to Columbus. For those that are entrenched in the professional game as well, it is long-time assistant Josh Boyer.
Boyer and Patricia go way back, having spent more than a decade together with the New England Patriots. Boyer didn't spend much time as a player after the high school level. He went to Muskingum College, where he was a wide receiver and defensive back. However, immediately following that, he started to entrench himself in coaching. He started at King's College in 2000 as a graduate assistant but quickly moved from program to program and eventually ended up as a defensive assistant for the Patriots, where he really started to shine and played a role in bringing three Super Bowls to New England.
That said, per Pete Thamel, he might be bringing that talent to Columbus with the deal sounding likely done. Boyer has spent the last few years with the Miami Dolphins as their lead defensive coordinator. However, after the 2022 season, he was let go.
While it isn't guaranteed to be, this will likely be a handsome pay cut for Boyer from his days in Miami, so it must be an opportunity he is willing to seek out. And, it also goes to show his relationship with Patricia.
Why was Boyer released?
It wasn't necessarily due to inconsistent performance, although the Dolphins lacking production did play a role. Here's what head coach Mike McDaniel had to say on his release back in 2023.
"The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team," McDaniel said via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Boyer originally went to Miami and was under Brian Flores, and when Flores left, it seemed like the writing was on the wall. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean he can't thrive with the Buckeyes, and there's certainly an expectation for him to bring some high-level coaching to Patricia's staff.
The Buckeyes will be looking to replace several prominent names from last season's roster, so the defensive staff has their work cut out for them.