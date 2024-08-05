Ohio State And Oregon Land In Coaches Poll Top 3
The preseason Coaches Poll has officially been released by USA Today. The Big Ten Conference has two schools represented in the top three, but neither took the No. 1 spot. The Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 2 and the newly-added Oregon Ducks are No. 3.
The Georgia Bulldogs from the SEC took the No. 1 spot with a commanding 46 first-place votes. The Buckeyes only received seven of the possible 55 first-place votes. The only two other first-place votes went to the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. Despite getting one-first place vote, Texas is still in the No. 4 spot behind Oregon. Michigan sits at No. 8.
Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan were not the only three Big Ten schools to make the Top 25. The Penn State Nittany Lions come in at No. 9, while the USC Trojans sit at No. 23 and the Iowa Hawkeyes are at No. 25.
Despite missing the Top 25, the Washington Huskies, Wisconsin Badgers, Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers all received votes.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to play four of the other five Big Ten schools ranked in this Top 25. Ohio State will face Iowa and Oregon in back-to-back weeks in October. The very first game in November will be at Penn State. As always, The Game will conclude the regular season as Ohio State hosts Michigan on November 30th.
With the Coaches Poll now released, fans can sit back and wait for the AP Top 25 Poll to be released in just one week. Will the Buckeyes remain at No. 2 or will they be No. 1 in that poll? The AP voters may have a big decision on their hands due to the talent of Georgia and Ohio State.