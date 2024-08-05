Buckeyes Now

Ohio State And Oregon Land In Coaches Poll Top 3

The Ohio State Buckeyes did not get No. 1 in the preseason Coaches Poll, instead coming in at No. 2. The Big Ten was well represented with the Oregon Ducks also at No. 3.

Cole McDaniel

Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Ducks mascot watch from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football
Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Ducks mascot watch from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

The preseason Coaches Poll has officially been released by USA Today. The Big Ten Conference has two schools represented in the top three, but neither took the No. 1 spot. The Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 2 and the newly-added Oregon Ducks are No. 3.

The Georgia Bulldogs from the SEC took the No. 1 spot with a commanding 46 first-place votes. The Buckeyes only received seven of the possible 55 first-place votes. The only two other first-place votes went to the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. Despite getting one-first place vote, Texas is still in the No. 4 spot behind Oregon. Michigan sits at No. 8.

Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan were not the only three Big Ten schools to make the Top 25. The Penn State Nittany Lions come in at No. 9, while the USC Trojans sit at No. 23 and the Iowa Hawkeyes are at No. 25.

Defensive back celebrates in front of opponent.
Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates in front of Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace (73) during their game at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite missing the Top 25, the Washington Huskies, Wisconsin Badgers, Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers all received votes.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to play four of the other five Big Ten schools ranked in this Top 25. Ohio State will face Iowa and Oregon in back-to-back weeks in October. The very first game in November will be at Penn State. As always, The Game will conclude the regular season as Ohio State hosts Michigan on November 30th.

With the Coaches Poll now released, fans can sit back and wait for the AP Top 25 Poll to be released in just one week. Will the Buckeyes remain at No. 2 or will they be No. 1 in that poll? The AP voters may have a big decision on their hands due to the talent of Georgia and Ohio State.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Home/Football