Ohio State Buckeyes' Biggest Villain has Been Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes' biggest villain has been revealed ahead of the 2025 season. ESPN named Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore as the biggest villain for the Buckeyes.
"Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has become a problem for the Buckeyes," Adam Rittenberg wrote. "He might not wear the villain outfit quite as well as predecessor Jim Harbaugh did, but Moore's rise in coaching -- as Wolverines offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and now head coach -- has coincided with Ohio State's longest losing streak (four games) to its archrival since 1991. Moore served as acting head coach during Harbaugh's Big Ten-imposed suspension in 2023, as Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game. He then earned the permanent role and pulled off one of the more stunning upsets in the history of The Game in November in Columbus. The story of Moore's coaching career at Michigan is really just beginning, but he has already demonstrated his ability to win the biggest games."
Moore is an obvious choice for the Buckeyes' biggest rival, as they have lost four straight games to the Wolverines. While Ryan Day led Ohio State to a National Championship last season, he holds a 1-4 career record against Michigan.
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is as big as ever. It's crucial for Day and the Buckeyes to snap their losing streak against Moore and the Wolverines while trying to win a second straight National Championship.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Time to Admit Ohio State Has a Recruiting Problem With No End in Sight
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Get Disappointing News on 4-Star Recruit
MORE: Buffalo Bills' Joey Bosa Receives Brutal Take Entering 2025 Season
MORE: Paul Finebaum Makes Brutal Ohio State Buckeyes Statement
MORE: Raiders, Commanders Linked to Blockbuster Terry McLaurin Trade