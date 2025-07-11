Raiders, Commanders Linked to Blockbuster Terry McLaurin Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders have been named as a potential landing spot for Washington Commanders wide receiver and former Ohio State star Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal and hasn't come close to an extension with the Commanders.
During his time with the Buckeyes, McLaurin put up solid numbers. In his senior season, he had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has continued to improve in the NFL.
In the 2024 season, McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a key piece for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense as they made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
While McLaurin has been very impactful for the Commanders, they may be forced to move him if they can't reach a long-term contract extension.
The Raiders make sense as a landing spot as they could use a number one receiver. Las Vegas has made significant changes this offseason, bringing in Pete Carroll as their head coach and trading for quarterback Geno Smith.
The Raiders are trying to establish a winning culture, but they do not have a top receiver on their roster. Entering the 2025 season, Jakobi Meyers would be their top wideout. While Meyers has played well, he would be better as a second option. This could create an elite passing attack as they have one of the best tight ends in football, Brock Bowers.
The former Ohio State star is one of the best receivers in football, and if he is made available, there will be plenty of teams interested, like the Raiders.
