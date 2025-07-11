Buffalo Bills' Joey Bosa Receives Brutal Take Entering 2025 Season
Former Ohio State star Joey Bosa was named the biggest bust candidate for the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2025 season.
"Even if the Buffalo Bills get respectable production out of pass-rusher Joey Bosa, the five-time Pro Bowler could be viewed as a bust," Knox wrote. This is because name recognition largely outweighs production at this point in the 30-year-old's career. Bosa had solid numbers with the Los Angeles Chargers last season (5 sacks, 19 QB pressures), but he's still an aging defender who has appeared in only 28 games over the past three years. Bosa may struggle to live up to his $12.6 million price point in 2025, and those expecting him to be the regular game-wrecker he was early in his career will likely be disappointed."
Bosa's injury history presents a risk that he could be a bust of a signing for the Bills. When he's on the field, Bosa is a quality pass-rusher and could elevate Buffalo's pass rush.
Back when Bosa was at Ohio State, he was flat-out dominant. He was a two-time All-American and the 2014 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
In that 2014 season, Bosa had 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He was a key piece for a Buckeyes team that went on to win the National Championship.
While Bosa is no longer that dominant, he is still an effective pass rusher. The former Ohio State star should avoid being a bust for the Bills as long as he can stay healthy.
