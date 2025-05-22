Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Facing New College Football Playoff Model in 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face a new College Football Playoff format in the 2025 season.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 22, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship in the first year of the 12-team format, but changes are already being made.

The College Football Playoff executives unanimously voted to implement a straight-seeding model. Under the new format, the committee will determine the seeding of all 12 teams. Under the previous format, the top four seeds were awarded to the four conference champions.

The top four seeds in the College Football Playoff will still receive a first round bye.

Under the new format, the Buckeyes would have been the 6th seed in the College Football Playoff in 2024 instead of the 8th seed.

This format gives Ohio State an advantage as they're more likely to earn a higher seed, even if they fail to win the Big Ten.

Ryan Day and Ohio State have a talented roster heading into 2025, but it won't be an easy path back to repeating as National Champions. The Buckeyes lost a lot of talent to the NFL, and will need their young players to step up in their place.

The ongoing quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz remains a key storyline as the 2025 season approaches.

Ohio State is among the favorites to win the National Championship in the 2025-26 season, and the new College Football Playoff should only benefit them more.

