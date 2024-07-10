Ohio State Offensive Tackle Josh Simmons Named A Top NFL Draft Prospect
Last season was the first year for Josh Simmons at Ohio State. After two seasons with the San Diego State Aztecs, the offensive tackle decided to enter the transfer portal and chose to move to Columbus. The Buckeyes needed to restock their offensive line unit after losing Dawand Jones, Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler to the NFL Draft.
Upon the arrival of Simmons, who spent 2022 at right tackle for San Diego State, he played in Ohio State's spring game at that spot in 2023. After a reshuffle of the offensive line prior to the fall, Simmons switched over to left tackle and Josh Fryar moved to right tackle. Despite this probably being the correct switch, the offensive line of the Buckeyes had some struggles last season.
With the vast majority of the offensive line remaining in tact headed into this season, Simmons once again finds himself as the blindside protector in an offensive line looking for redemption.
The 6'5", 310-pound offensive tackle has the potential to be an intriguing prospect headed into the 2025 NFL Draft due to his versatility as a potential swing-tackle. Not only does Simmons have an ideal blend of size, speed and length, but the experienced college tackle can play on either side of the line. NFL teams often covet that kind of versatility.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema actually ranked Simmons as a top offensive tackle prospect headed into the 2025 NFL Draft. His shortlist of nine players also included both of Oregon's tackles Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius. Those were the only three Big Ten players placed on the graphic.
Simmons has a high upside and if he can be even more consistent this coming season, then he could potentially place himself in first-round contention.