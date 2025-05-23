Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Prestigious Ranking for Last 25 Years
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been recognized as the number one college football program since 2000 in a ranking by The Athletic.
Ohio State ranks first in win percentage since 2000 at .840. The Buckeyes also rank first in Top 10 wins, Top 10 rankings (75.4%), and Top 25 rankings (92.7%).
Ohio State has won three National Championships in that span, including one in 2025. The Buckeyes have also won nine conference titles.
Over the last 25 years, they have only had one losing season and just five seasons with 10 wins or fewer.
The consistency that Ohio State has built has led them to be the top powerhouse in college football over the last 25 years.
Heading into the 2025 season, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will look to build on their reputation and win a second straight National Championship.
It will be up to their young players to take over for the Buckeyes and replace those who were drafted into the NFL. The quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz could determine their success this season.
Ohio State has earned this prestigious ranking from The Athletic and will look to continue dominating in college football.
