Mike Vrabel, Urban Meyer Reveal Hilarious Ohio State Buckeyes Story
Mike Vrabel is now the head coach of the New England Patriots, representing his second head-coaching job on the NFL level. But long before that, he actually attempted to interview for an assistant position for Urban Meyer's Ohio State Buckeyes back in 2012.
Vrabel had already been serving as Ohio State's linebackers coach, but with a regime change, he needed to prove he still belonged. Vrabel proceeded to interview for a position with Meyer, and it did not exactly go very well for the former Super Bowl champion.
During an appearance on the Triple Option podcast with Meyer, Vrabel revealed how things unfolded, noting that Meyer was not all that impressed with his initial showing, especially when he attempted to use a whiteboard to draw a 3-technique.
"'That is the worst thing I've ever seen,'" Vrabel recalls Meyer saying.
Apparently, Meyer told Vrabel to return home and work on things. Vrabel did just that and came back for a second interview the next morning.
Meyer noted that Vrabel's second attempt went a heck of a lot better, and ultimately, Vrabel was hired as the Buckeyes' defensive line coach, where he remained for two seasons before taking a job with the Houston Texans as linebackers coach.
Vrabel was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2017 before being hired as the Tennessee Titans' head coach in 2018, where he held serve for six seasons. The Patriots brought him in as their new head coach earlier this offseason.
The 49-year-old played his collegiate football at Ohio State between 1993 and 1996 and spent 14 seasons in the NFL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots.
