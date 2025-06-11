Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Land Four-Star Defender
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have landed four-star defensive lineman Khary Wilder. Wilder is the first defensive lineman that the Buckeyes have added in the 2026 class and their 16th commitment overall for that class.
Wilder has a big frame at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and has the versatility to line up on the inside or outside.
Larry Johnson and Matt Patricia visited Wilder in late May before he took an official visit with the Buckeyes on May 30th.
Ohio State did a great job of securing a quick commitment from Wilder and beating out other teams, including Notre Dame, Alabama, UCLA, and Washington.
Wilder is the 248th overall prospect in his class and is ranked 23rd among edge rushers.
The Buckeyes have a great history of developing pass rushers, including Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young.
With that great track record and Ohio State coming off of their National Championship, Wilder should be excited to suit up as a Buckeye.
Credit to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes staff for landing Wilder, who could make an impact for the program as soon as the 2026 season.
