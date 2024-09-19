Ohio State Should Make Kick Returner Change For Marshall Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes were nearly flawless against the Western Michigan Broncos in the second game of the season. During the 56-0 victory to move to 2-0, the defense was impenetrable and the offense imposed their will on the ground and through the air.
The only two negatives that were glaring was the unfortunate targeting call against Denzel Burke and the mistake from Jayden Ballard on the lone kick return. Ballard's mistake of calling for a fair catch and letting the ball bounce raised some concerns for the fans and potentially the coaches as well.
Ryan Day stated on Wednesday during media availability that Brandon Inniss has been taking reps at kick returner this week. With Inniss and Ballard both being options versus Marshall on Saturday, this should mean that Inniss gets the nod.
Ballard does offer a ton of straight-line speed, but I do not trust him to make the right decisions back there as a returner. There should also be questions about whether he can hang on to the football in the event of a collision.
As for Inniss, he might not have the speed of Ballard, yet the likelihood of him making a major mistake appears less likely. Inniss is a sure-handed receiver and has looked good as the punt returner in the first two games.
Not only has Inniss typically made good decisions and been reliable, but his shifty movements could result in him finding some space and picking up significant yardage. Even if Inniss does not take a kick return back for a touchdown this season, preventing costly mistakes feels more important.
Although Day did not rule out Ballard from returning kicks, Inniss getting work back there should be a sign that plans are changing. This would appear to be for the best for the Buckeyes this season.
Ohio State fans will likely be keeping their fingers crossed that the Buckeyes only need to field one kick off after pitching a second shutout in a row. Despite that being a tough task, hopefully Inniss is the one returning kicks regardless of how many that ends up being.