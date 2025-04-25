Buckeyes Now

Detroit Lions Make Surprising Decision to Draft Ohio State Star Defender

Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams was the third Buckeye selected in the 2025 NFL Draft

Matt Parker

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates a sack against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates a sack against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A surprise pick and it's an Ohio State Buckeye

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams heard his name called Thursday night by the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 pick.

Williams is the third Buckeye selected in the 2025 draft and he continues a rich legacy of Ohio State defensive linemen in the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 334-pound defensive tackle was a monster for Ohio State throughout his career in the middle of the trenches. He made the decision to return for his final season that ended with a national championship victory.

In his time with the Buckeyes, Williams totaled 136 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 10 pass deflections. Those pass deflections are what he most might be remembered by in his time in the Scarlet and Gray as opposing Big Ten quarterbacks saw his hand shoot up over the line of scrimmage.

Williams joins a Lions' defensive line that's led by Michigan man Aiden Hutchinson. From rivals to teammates, in the state that Williams has grown to despise, he'll learn to love.

Detroit selected three Buckeyes in the 2020 draft with cornerback Jeff Okudah, offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and defensive tackle Jashon Cornell.

It didn't take too long for another Buckeye to hear his name during the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson was selected with the No. 24 pick bt the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was selected with the No. 19 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's two NFC teams selecting Buckeyes with just a few more picks to go on night one in Green Bay.

There is a chance that at least one more Buckeye could go in the first round, but if not, there are plenty waiting for 32 teams. The second and third rounds begin Friday in Green Bay, while rounds four through seven start

The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday.

