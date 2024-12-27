Ohio State DC Jim Knowles Discusses Rematch Against Oregon In Rose Bowl
After a massive 42-17 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in round one of the 2024 College Football Playoffs, the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the program's rematch against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talked to reporters on Friday about the team's upcoming game against head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, claiming that the rematch is beneficial and a burden.
"It's all beneficial and it's all a burden. You always hope for a second shot when you don't do well. That's life."- Jim Knowles
"It's a constant learning process, I mean if you're not learning as a coach or a player, you're not growing. I'm always confident that it's fixed, you know. You always stay up at night, concerned about other things. It's a process."
The Buckeyes' defense had one of it's worst performances this season during the Week 7 contest against Oregon. As a unit, Ohio State gave up a total of 496 offensive yards and 32 points in the heartbreaking loss. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns, while wideouts Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart combined for 224 yards through the air.
However, the rough defensive outing paved the way to a better defense in the second half of the season. Veteran defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau told reporters on Friday that the team did a great job of understanding and coming together after the loss to Oregon.
"Hungry and thankful. We know how the last time went, we had a chip on our shoulder. We were riding high before that game, and we took that loss. Everything is at stake right now, we're just fighting to wear the Ohio State jersey for the next game. That's what's at stake. "- J.T. Tuimoloau
"I don't think anybody imagined it, us losing. I didn't that's for sure. Tuimoloau said about the loss at Oregon. It kinda hit deep. You can let it sting for a little bit, but if you let it carry over too long, then there goes your whole season. I think we did a great job of understanding, coming together in this room."
In the program's seven games following the loss to the Ducks, the defense allowed an average of 11.7 points per game. The impressive stretch of games included three victories over top-10 opponents in Penn State, Indiana and Tennessee, where the Buckeyes' defense allowed an average of 15 points per game.
When asked about how the players were feeling prior to Wednesday's contest, Knowles emphasized the impact of the team's veteran leadership.
"There's an edge, there's veterans, that always gives you confidence. There's no panic. If we give up a play or something negative happens, there's no panic.- Jim Knowles
Ohio State will take on Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM EST.