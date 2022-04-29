Skip to main content

Ohio State To Host Kent State As Part Of 2026 Non-Conference Schedule

The Buckeyes are 3-0 all time against the Golden Flashes, including a 66-0 win in 2014.

The Ohio State football program announced on Friday afternoon it will host Kent State on Sept. 19, 2026, as part of its future non-conference schedule.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 3-0 advantage over the Golden Flashes. That includes a 51-17 win in 2002, 48-3 win in 2007 and a 66-0 win in 2014.

Ohio State is 34-1 all time against current members of the Mid-American Conference, including 25-0 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes now have six games scheduled against MAC programs on their future schedule, including Toledo this fall, Western Michigan in 2024, Ball State and Kent State in 2026, Bowling Green in 2027 and Buffalo in 2028.

As mentioned, Ohio State will open the 2026 campaign at home against the Cardinals on Sept. 5 before traveling to Texas to take on the Longhorns on Sept. 12. The Golden Flashes now replace a previously scheduled matchup with Boston College on Sept. 19.

The home-and-home series with the Eagles has been pushed back before, and its status remains in the air after this latest news. The Buckeyes are still set for home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2022-23, Washington in 2024-25, Texas in 2025-26, Alabama in 2027-28 and Georgia in 2030-31, meanwhile.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former USC K Parker Lewis Transferring To Ohio State

Ohio State Extends Lead Over USC For Most All-Time First-Round NFL Draft Picks

Former Ohio State, Alabama WR Jameson Williams Drafted By Detroit Lions

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Drafted By New Orleans Saints

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Drafted By New York Jets

NFL Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins At Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Parker Lewis
Football

Former USC K Parker Lewis Transferring To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind49 minutes ago
Hunter Armstrong
News

Ohio State's Hunter Armstrong Sets World Record In Men’s 50-Meter Backstroke

By Andrew Lind3 hours ago
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State To Host Charleston Southern As Part Of 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

By Andrew Lind3 hours ago
Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson
Buckeyes In The NFL

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Cements Itself As WR-U

By Brendan Gulick16 hours ago
Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave
Football

Ohio State Extends Lead Over USC For Most All-Time First-Round NFL Draft Picks

By Andrew Lind16 hours ago
Jameson Williams
Football

Former Ohio State, Alabama WR Jameson Williams Drafted By Detroit Lions

By Andrew Lind18 hours ago
37. Chris Olave
Football

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Drafted By New Orleans Saints

By Andrew Lind18 hours ago
77. Garrett Wilson
Football

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Drafted By New York Jets

By Andrew Lind19 hours ago