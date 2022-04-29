Ohio State To Host Kent State As Part Of 2026 Non-Conference Schedule

The Buckeyes are 3-0 all time against the Golden Flashes, including a 66-0 win in 2014.

The Ohio State football program announced on Friday afternoon it will host Kent State on Sept. 19, 2026, as part of its future non-conference schedule.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 3-0 advantage over the Golden Flashes. That includes a 51-17 win in 2002, 48-3 win in 2007 and a 66-0 win in 2014.

Ohio State is 34-1 all time against current members of the Mid-American Conference, including 25-0 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes now have six games scheduled against MAC programs on their future schedule, including Toledo this fall, Western Michigan in 2024, Ball State and Kent State in 2026, Bowling Green in 2027 and Buffalo in 2028.

As mentioned, Ohio State will open the 2026 campaign at home against the Cardinals on Sept. 5 before traveling to Texas to take on the Longhorns on Sept. 12. The Golden Flashes now replace a previously scheduled matchup with Boston College on Sept. 19.

The home-and-home series with the Eagles has been pushed back before, and its status remains in the air after this latest news. The Buckeyes are still set for home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2022-23, Washington in 2024-25, Texas in 2025-26, Alabama in 2027-28 and Georgia in 2030-31, meanwhile.

