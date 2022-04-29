The Buckeyes have pulled a kicker out of the transfer portal for the second straight offseason.

Former USC kicker Parker Lewis announced on Friday afternoon he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

This marks the second straight year the Buckeyes have pulled a kicker out of the portal, as Lewis joins sixth-year senior Noah Ruggles, who was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award last season after converting 20-of-21 field goals and all 74 of his extra point attempts following his transfer from North Carolina.

Although he did not participate in spring practice while taking the semester off, Ruggles is expected to return to Ohio State this season. Lewis will likely be limited to kickoff duties for the Buckeyes as a result, as he recorded touchbacks on 27-of-34 kickoffs for the Trojans last fall, whereas Ruggles struggled in those situations (21-of-99).

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., and former high school teammate of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, Lewis was considered the seventh-best kicker in the class of 2020. He recently attended Ohio State’s spring game, which gave him a chance to meet with special teams coordinator Parker Fleming.

Lewis is now the third player to join the Buckeyes through the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Arizona State linebacker turned running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum and former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister. He is also the second USC player to transfer to Ohio State in the last year, as fifth-year senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote arrived in Columbus just before the start of last season.

With Lewis now in the fold, the Buckeyes are back at the 85-man scholarship limit, which includes Ruggles and redshirt sophomore Jake Seibert.

