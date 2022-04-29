Skip to main content

Former USC Kicker Parker Lewis Transferring To Ohio State

The Buckeyes have pulled a kicker out of the transfer portal for the second straight offseason.

Former USC kicker Parker Lewis announced on Friday afternoon he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

This marks the second straight year the Buckeyes have pulled a kicker out of the portal, as Lewis joins sixth-year senior Noah Ruggles, who was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award last season after converting 20-of-21 field goals and all 74 of his extra point attempts following his transfer from North Carolina.

Although he did not participate in spring practice while taking the semester off, Ruggles is expected to return to Ohio State this season. Lewis will likely be limited to kickoff duties for the Buckeyes as a result, as he recorded touchbacks on 27-of-34 kickoffs for the Trojans last fall, whereas Ruggles struggled in those situations (21-of-99).

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., and former high school teammate of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, Lewis was considered the seventh-best kicker in the class of 2020. He recently attended Ohio State’s spring game, which gave him a chance to meet with special teams coordinator Parker Fleming.

Lewis is now the third player to join the Buckeyes through the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Arizona State linebacker turned running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum and former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister. He is also the second USC player to transfer to Ohio State in the last year, as fifth-year senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote arrived in Columbus just before the start of last season.

With Lewis now in the fold, the Buckeyes are back at the 85-man scholarship limit, which includes Ruggles and redshirt sophomore Jake Seibert.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Extends Lead Over USC For Most All-Time First-Round NFL Draft Picks

Former Ohio State, Alabama WR Jameson Williams Drafted By Detroit Lions

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Drafted By New Orleans Saints

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Drafted By New York Jets

NFL Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins At Draft

2023 Ohio State OL Target Austin Siereveld Sets Commitment Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Hunter Armstrong
News

Ohio State's Hunter Armstrong Sets World Record In Men’s 50-Meter Backstroke

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State To Host Charleston Southern As Part Of 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

By Andrew Lind3 hours ago
Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson
Buckeyes In The NFL

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Cements Itself As WR-U

By Brendan Gulick15 hours ago
Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave
Football

Ohio State Extends Lead Over USC For Most All-Time First-Round NFL Draft Picks

By Andrew Lind15 hours ago
Jameson Williams
Football

Former Ohio State, Alabama WR Jameson Williams Drafted By Detroit Lions

By Andrew Lind17 hours ago
37. Chris Olave
Football

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Drafted By New Orleans Saints

By Andrew Lind18 hours ago
77. Garrett Wilson
Football

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Drafted By New York Jets

By Andrew Lind18 hours ago
Dwayne Haskins
Football

NFL Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins At Draft

By Andrew Lind18 hours ago