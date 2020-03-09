BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Football Assistants Get Hefty Raises for 2020

Bruce Hooley

Some would say term the price of success incalculable, but for assistant football coaches at Ohio State it's both that and also expensive.

OSU has increased its assistant coaching pay more than $1.1 million across the board from last season and will have four of its 10 assistants making more than $1.1 million in base salary this coming season in advance of bonuses.

Last year, Ohio State wound up paying five assistant coaches more than $1 million once bonuses were calculated following a 13-1 season that resulted in a third straight outright Big Ten championship and loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Head coach Ryan Day recently received a three-year contract extension and renegotiated terms of the years left on his remaining deal that will result in earning a minimum of $5.4 million in 2020, $6.5 million for 2021 and $7.6 million for 2022.

That salary does not included bonuses -- Day made $400,000 in football-related bonuses this past season -- for 2021 and beyond.

Offensive coordinator-tights end coach Kevin Wilson received the largest monetary raise on staff, going from $950,000 to $1.2 million.

His salary will rank second overall among assistants to new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who begins a two-year contract at $1.4 million annually.

Defensive assistants Greg Mattison and Larry Johnson will each make $1.133 million in 2020.

Coach/position
Years remaining
2019 salary
2020 salary
Increase

Tony Alford, RBs

1

$600,000

$618,000

$18,000

Matt Barnes, DBs

2

$350,000

$450,000

$100,000

Kerry Coombs, DC

2

NA

$1,400,000

NA

Corey Dennis, QBs

2

NA

$300,000

NA

Brian Hartline, WRs

2

$360,000

$550,000

$190,000

Larry Johnson, DL

2

$900,000

$1,133,000

$233,000

Greg Mattison, Asst. DC

1

$1,100,000

$1,133,000

$33,000

Greg Studrawa, OL

2

$600,000

$700,000

$100,000

Al Washington, LBs

1

$500,000

$515,000

$15,000

Kevin Wilson, OC

2

$950,000

$1,200,000

$250,000

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, named the nation's best recruiter by one scouting service, received the largest percentage salary increase among the 10 assistant coaches.

Hartline's base pay will climb 53% from $360,000 in 2019 to $550,000 for 2020.

He is one of four assistants to receive raises or more than 25% from last season. The others are Wilson, Johnson and secondary coach Matt Barnes.

Mattison, linebackers coach Al Washington and running backs coach Tony Alford received 3% raises that were previously negotiated into the original two-year contracts they signed before last season.

First-year quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis will be Day's lowest-paid assistant at $300,000 for the first year of a two-year contract. Dennis, the son-in-law of Urban Meyer, has been on the staff in the lesser capacity of quality-control assistant to Day and others for five years.

 According to USA Today, 24 assistant coaches topped $1 million in base salary for the 2019 season.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: B1G Tournament Offers Second Chance

Ohio State will play Michigan State again in Indianapolis if the Buckeyes can defeat Purdue on Thursday night.

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State Handles Illini Giant

Freshman E.J. Liddell comes to the rescue off the bench in OSU win over Illinois

Bruce Hooley

by

HazelHawley

Ohio State Perseveres to KO Illinois' Big Ten Title Hopes

Buckeyes find a way to survive with Kaleb Wesson in foul trouble

Bruce Hooley

Cade Stover Lands at Tight End in Search for Playing Time

Former Mr. Football Cade Stover is playing his third position in less than one season at Ohio State

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Takes Aim at Another Contender in Home Finale

OSU begins tough final week against Illinois, which can stay in contention for a Big Ten championship with a win.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Final Week Poses Dual Daunting Challenge

Buckeyes close regular season with games against Illinois and Michigan State

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Ohio State Hopes Time an Ally in Teague's Recovery

Master Teague's injury leaves Ohio State anxious about his return in time for fall.

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Master Teague's Injury Causes Concern

Chris Spielman and Bruce Hooley discuss Master Teague's injury and its impact on the Ohio State running back corp

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Finishing Fast After Mid-Season Struggles

OSU getting contributions from everyone on reduced roster to rally from rough start to Big Ten season

Bruce Hooley

Teague's Injury Complicates Plan to Fill Hole Left by Dobbins' Departure

Ohio State has a big vacancy at running back with J.K. Dobbins leaving school one year early to enter the NFL

Bruce Hooley