Best Photos From Ohio State’s Fall Camp Media Opportunities

The Buckeyes opened five practices to the media and held numerous interview sessions this month.

With just five days until Ohio State opens the 2021 season at Minnesota, BuckeyesNow has decided to take a look back at some of the best photos we snapped throughout the course of fall camp.

That includes the five practices open to the media, as well as more than a dozen interview sessions with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, as well as other position coaches and players.

Of course, we’ll be in the press box and on the sidelines at games all season long, bringing you – our readers – content from all angles. We hope you’ll follow along as the Buckeyes march toward their fifth straight Big Ten title and third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

In the meantime, check out our favorite photos from the various fall camp media opportunities below:

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive end Jack Sawyer Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Paris Johnson Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Quarterback C.J. Stroud Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and assistant coach Joe Lyberger Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Cornerback Demario McCall Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Cornerback Lathan Ransom and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Running back Master Teague Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Linebacker Terajda Mitchell Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Cornerback Cameron Brown Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Center Luke Wypler Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs

Linebackers coach Al Washington Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

