Best Photos From Ohio State’s Fall Camp Media Opportunities
With just five days until Ohio State opens the 2021 season at Minnesota, BuckeyesNow has decided to take a look back at some of the best photos we snapped throughout the course of fall camp.
That includes the five practices open to the media, as well as more than a dozen interview sessions with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, as well as other position coaches and players.
Of course, we’ll be in the press box and on the sidelines at games all season long, bringing you – our readers – content from all angles. We hope you’ll follow along as the Buckeyes march toward their fifth straight Big Ten title and third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.
In the meantime, check out our favorite photos from the various fall camp media opportunities below:
