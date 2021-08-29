August 29, 2021
Best Photos From Ohio State’s Fall Camp Media Opportunities

The Buckeyes opened five practices to the media and held numerous interview sessions this month.
With just five days until Ohio State opens the 2021 season at Minnesota, BuckeyesNow has decided to take a look back at some of the best photos we snapped throughout the course of fall camp.

That includes the five practices open to the media, as well as more than a dozen interview sessions with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, as well as other position coaches and players.

Of course, we’ll be in the press box and on the sidelines at games all season long, bringing you – our readers – content from all angles. We hope you’ll follow along as the Buckeyes march toward their fifth straight Big Ten title and third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

In the meantime, check out our favorite photos from the various fall camp media opportunities below:

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote

Defensive end Jack Sawyer

Offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Paris Johnson

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

Quarterback C.J. Stroud

Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis

Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and assistant coach Joe Lyberger

Cornerback Demario McCall

Cornerback Lathan Ransom and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Running back Master Teague

Defensive tackle Mike Hall

Linebacker Terajda Mitchell

Cornerback Cameron Brown

Center Luke Wypler

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs

Linebackers coach Al Washington

-----

-----

