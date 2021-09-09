September 9, 2021
Big Ten Football: Week 2 Betting Lines and Public Trends

Spreads, totals, public backing and recent history for all games throughout the conference.
Author:
Publish date:

Another weekend of college football is almost here! Check out some betting information surrounding this week’s slate of games featuring Big Ten schools:

ILLINOIS at VIRGINIASaturday, 11 a.m.
Spread: Virginia (-10)
O/U Total: 55
Public Betting: Illinois, 76%

----------

OREGON at OHIO STATESaturday, 12 p.m.
Spread: Ohio State (-14.5)
O/U Total: 63.5
Pubic Betting: Oregon, 67%

----------

MIAMI (OH) at MINNESOTASaturday, 12 p.m.
Spread: Minnesota (-19.5)
O/U Total: 53.5
Public Betting: Minnesota, 78%

----------

YOUNGSTOWN STATE at MICHIGAN STATE - Saturday, 12 p.m.
Spread: Michigan State (-20.5)
O/U Total: N/A
Public Betting: N/A

----------

RUTGERS at SYRACUSESaturday, 2 p.m.
Spread: Rutgers (-2.5)
O/U Total: 52.5
Public Betting: Syracuse, 81%

----------

PURDUE at ConnecticutSaturday, 3 p.m.
Spread: Purdue (-34)
O/U Total: 58
Public Betting: Purdue, 76%

----------

BALL STATE at PENN STATE - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Spread: Penn State (-22.5)
O/U Total: 58
Public Betting: Penn State, 69%

----------

BUFFALO at NEBRASKASaturday, 3:30 p.m.
Spread: Nebraska (-14)
O/U Total: 54.5
Public Betting: Nebraska, 71%

----------

IOWA at IOWA STATESaturday, 4:30 p.m.
Spread: Iowa State (-4)
O/U Total: 46
Public Betting: Iowa, 51%

----------

EASTERN MICHIGAN at WISCONSINSaturday, 7 p.m.
Spread: Wisconsin (-26)
O/U Total: 52
Public Betting: Wisconsin, 89%

----------

WASHINGTON at MICHIGAN - Saturday, 8 p.m.
Spread: Michigan (-6.5)
O/U Total: 48.5
Public Betting: Michigan, 78%

----------

----------

