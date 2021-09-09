Big Ten Football: Week 2 Betting Lines and Public Trends

Spreads, totals, public backing and recent history for all games throughout the conference.

Another weekend of college football is almost here! Check out some betting information surrounding this week’s slate of games featuring Big Ten schools:

ILLINOIS at VIRGINIA – Saturday, 11 a.m.

Spread: Virginia (-10)

O/U Total: 55

Public Betting: Illinois, 76%

OREGON at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-14.5)

O/U Total: 63.5

Pubic Betting: Oregon, 67%

MIAMI (OH) at MINNESOTA – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Minnesota (-19.5)

O/U Total: 53.5

Public Betting: Minnesota, 78%

YOUNGSTOWN STATE at MICHIGAN STATE - Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Michigan State (-20.5)

O/U Total: N/A

Public Betting: N/A

RUTGERS at SYRACUSE – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Spread: Rutgers (-2.5)

O/U Total: 52.5

Public Betting: Syracuse, 81%

PURDUE at Connecticut – Saturday, 3 p.m.

Spread: Purdue (-34)

O/U Total: 58

Public Betting: Purdue, 76%

BALL STATE at PENN STATE - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Penn State (-22.5)

O/U Total: 58

Public Betting: Penn State, 69%

BUFFALO at NEBRASKA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Nebraska (-14)

O/U Total: 54.5

Public Betting: Nebraska, 71%

IOWA at IOWA STATE – Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Spread: Iowa State (-4)

O/U Total: 46

Public Betting: Iowa, 51%

EASTERN MICHIGAN at WISCONSIN – Saturday, 7 p.m.

Spread: Wisconsin (-26)

O/U Total: 52

Public Betting: Wisconsin, 89%

WASHINGTON at MICHIGAN - Saturday, 8 p.m.

Spread: Michigan (-6.5)

O/U Total: 48.5

Public Betting: Michigan, 78%

