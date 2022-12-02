Bookmark SI Tickets For Your Ohio State College Football Playoff Or Bowl Game Needs

While Ohio State’s postseason fate remains in the air heading into conference championship weekend, odds are the Buckeyes will either sneak into the College Football Playoff or make their first trip to the Orange Bowl since 2014.

We’ll find out Ohio State’s destination on Sunday, but it’s worth noting the current get-in price for the Peach Bowl semifinal is $372, Fiesta Bowl semifinal is $357 and the Orange Bowl is $87. The result of this weekend’s game will determine where the Buckeyes land.

Atlanta would be the most likely destination if TCU or USC lose this weekend, while both falling could create a scenario where Ohio State returns to Glendale. If they win, though, the Buckeyes would likely play the ACC champion (Clemson or North Carolina) in Miami.

