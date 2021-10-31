Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What We Learned: Ohio State Survives Tough, Physical Challenge Against Penn State

    The Buckeye defense gave Penn State fits in the run game, Tyreke Smith played his best game in recent memory and Noah Ruggles stepped up in a big way when the offense struggled to finish drives.
    Author:

    The Ohio State Buckeyes survived their toughest test in two months last night with a 33-24 victory over Penn State. The Nittany Lions are easily the best Big Ten team Ohio State has played so far this year and their defense was almost too much to handle. The Scarlet and Gray managed just one touchdown in six red zone trips on Saturday night, but they were able to come away with a win anyways because the defense was so sharp.

    Penn State managed just 33 rushing yards on 29 carries. They had a miserable time all night long trying to run the ball against a Silver Bullets defense that played extremely aggressive. Sean Clifford picked them apart on a few bigger pass plays, but the Nittany Lions offense quickly became one dimensional.

    Ohio State's offensive line had some issues yesterday, with several snap infractions and missed assignments. That was really aggravating and unlike them, based on the body of work we've seen from them so far this year.

    C.J. Stroud made a number of really good plays, but also had a few youthful moments. He will continue to get better as he gets more experience playing in huge games like this one. Still, he finished the night with 305 passing yards and he didn't turn the ball over.

    Tommy Zagorski and I share all of our post-game thoughts after last night's huge win in the latest episode of Buckeye Breakdown!

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Ohio State’s Offense “Just Kept Fighting” In Saturday Night's Win Over Penn State

    Ohio State Stymies Penn State, Keeps College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

    Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 15 Players Unavailable Against Penn State

    Game Preview: Ohio State Expects “Dogfight” Against Penn State On Saturday Night

    Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

    Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    What We Learned Penn State
    Football

    What We Learned: Ohio State Survives Tough, Physical Challenge Against Penn State

    16 seconds ago
    Jerron Cage
    Football

    Jerron Cage Gives Ohio State Nation-Leading Sixth Defensive Touchdown Of The Season

    6 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State’s Offense “Just Kept Fighting” In Saturday Night's Win Over Penn State

    7 hours ago
    Document Nameaa11_11
    Football

    Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Plays Best Game Of Season When It Was Needed Most

    9 hours ago
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Football

    Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

    10 hours ago
    Ryan Day Press Conference October 30
    Football

    Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Penn State

    10 hours ago
    Jack Sawyer
    Football

    Ohio State Stymies Penn State, Keeps College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

    11 hours ago
    Steele Chambers
    Football

    Steele Chambers Ejected For Targeting

    12 hours ago