Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Inside The Numbers for OSU vs. Minnesota

We analyze some of the important stats and metrics ahead of the Buckeyes opener.

As the Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers get ready for the 2021 season opener on Thursday night, we took a look at some of the areas that both teams likely spent a lot of time and energy on addressing over the off-season.

This podcast is a deep dive into the articles that were posted on our site earlier this week when looking at this matchup on both sides of the ball. If you missed those stories, you can catch up here:

Brett Hiltbrand and I have you covered all year long with discussions just like these. While you can listen to these podcasts after the fact, we also live stream all of our content so you can interact with us and ask questions along the way.

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts! Be sure to subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Defensive End Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

Former Ohio State OL Michael Jordan Waived By Cincinnati Bengals

Ohio State's Thayer Munford Will Be Available For Season Opener At Minnesota

Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting On Eligibility Waiver Days Before Opener

First Look At The New Nike LeBron Witness 6 "Ohio State" Shoes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook