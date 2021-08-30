First Look At The New Nike LeBron Witness 6 "Ohio State" Shoes

The Buckeyes will once again benefit from their relationship with the NBA superstar.

With the season opener just three days away, BuckeyesNow has received an exclusive first look at the Ohio State colorway of Nike’s new LeBron Witness 6 shoes, which we're told members of the football team will be given ahead of their trip to Minnesota on Thursday.

This follows a video from the Buckeyes' official Twitter account last week, which promoted their relationship with NBA superstar LeBron James, the shoe's namesake.

The Ohio State colorway is one of several for the Nike LeBron Witness 6, which sources say includes Los Angeles Lakers, West Coast and South Beach-themed colorways. There’s also going to be a navy and white version that acts as a nod to the Sierra Canyon Blazers, the high school of James’ son, Bronny James.

The gray and white Ohio State-themed shoes feature a mesh-like upper sole with splashes of red throughout. James’ lion logo can be seen on the tongue, while the Nike Swoosh is on the side along with a fin that prominently displays LeBron's crown logo.

The Nike LeBron Witness 6 does not have a public release date or price point right now, but it is expected to retail at $100 like previous models in the line. Check out more photos of the Ohio State colorway below:

