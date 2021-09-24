Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Previewing and Predicting Ohio State vs. Akron

Watch or listen to our preview of the Buckeyes and Zips on Saturday.

Ohio State and Akron are preparing to meet under the lights at The Shoe on Saturday in a game that Ohio State is heavily favored to win. But the final result in this game is much less about the score and far more about the overall performance from Ohio State's defense and quarterback play.

After Ryan Day announced on Thursday that C.J. Stroud would only play in an emergency this weekend, all eyes are on Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III in their first chances to play this season. McCord (true freshman) and Miller (redshirt freshman) are both expected to play, although Ryan Day hadn't named a starter yet as of Friday morning.

Beyond that, the Silver Bullets need to continue to improve and re-earn that moniker. It's been a disappointing start to the season defensively, but the Buckeyes seem to be moving in the right direction after making some changes on that side of the ball last week.

Join Tommy Zagorski and me for a preview of this game and a conversation about what the Buckeyes need to come away with this weekend!

