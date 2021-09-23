Ohio State Freshman CB Jakailin Johnson Loses Black Stripe

Johnson joins fellow freshman cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock in having his stripe removed.

Cornerback Jakailin Johnson became the 18th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday evening.

“This guy cares a lot about the game,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He goes against the best receivers every day and never backs down.”

The 6-foot-0 and 185-pound Johnson signed with the Buckeyes as a four-star prospect from St. Louis De Smet Jesuit, where he was considered the third-best cornerback and No. 50 prospect overall in his class. He was one of three cornerbacks in the class, joining fellow four-stars Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock.

Johnson enrolled in classes in June, and though he’s yet to see any action through the first three games of the season, he could make his debut this Saturday against Akron, as Ohio State is considered a 49-point favorite as of this time.

“I mean, Zone 6 for competing, getting me every day,” Johnson said. “Shoutout BIA for bringing me into the brotherhood. Go Bucks.”

With Johnson and defensive tackle Mike Hall shedding their stripes on Wednesday, there are just five true freshmen still holding onto their stripes, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, offensive linemen Ben Christman and Zen Michalski, tight end Sam Hart and safety Jaylen Johnson.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Bears Against Browns

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi’s Georgia Visit, How USC Firing Clay Helton Impacts Ohio State And More

Ryan Day Says Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Has A Lot Of Catching Up To Do

Ohio State OT Commit George Fitzpatrick To Play In 2022 All-American Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!