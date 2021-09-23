Ohio State Freshman DT Mike Hall Loses Black Stripe

Hall becomes the 17th member of the Buckeyes' 2021 recruiting class to shed his stripe.

Ohio State defensive tackle Mike Hall became the latest newcomer to lose his black stripe following Wednesday's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This guy only knows one speed,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “Whether we’ve got pads on or no pads on, his speed is, ‘Go,’ all the time.”

The 6-foot-2 and 290-pound Hall came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Streetsboro, Ohio, where he was considered the 10th-best defensive lineman and No. 53 prospect overall. He was one of two defensive tackles in the Buckeyes’ 2021 class, joining Tyleik Williams, who shed his stripe last week.

Hall, who enrolled in classes in June, is still looking for the first snaps of his career. That could come this weekend, though, as Ohio State hosts Akron, which is a 49-point underdog.

“First off, I just want to thank the O-line for pushing me every day and shoutout to the unit, shoutout to Coach (Larry) Johnson. Go Bucks.”

Other freshman who have lost their stripes since arriving on campus include quarterback Kyle McCord; running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor; wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard; offensive lineman Donovan Jackson; defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau; linebacker Reid Carrico; cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock; safeties Jantzen Dunn and Andre Turrentine; and punter Jesse Mirco.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Bears Against Browns

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi’s Georgia Visit, How USC Firing Clay Helton Impacts Ohio State And More

Ryan Day Says Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Has A Lot Of Catching Up To Do

Ohio State OT Commit George Fitzpatrick To Play In 2022 All-American Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!