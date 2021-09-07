Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Upon Further Review, Ohio State Starts the Season in Proper Fashion
Each Monday, BuckeyesNow will reflect back on Ohio State's performance from the previous weekend. We'll look at the good, the bad and the ugly to figure out why the game played out the way it did and what the consequences of that result were.
Ohio State took care of business in the season opener against Minnesota in a largely good performance. It featured lots of players who had never started (some that had never played) for the Buckeyes, possibly a few break out stars in the making, and a handful of rather frustrating blunders that need to be fixed.
Brett Hiltbrand and I have you covered on the latest episode of Buckeye Breakdown during our first installment of Upon Further Review this season.
-----
-----
-----
