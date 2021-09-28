September 28, 2021
Buckeye Report: Ryan Day Talks About C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Preparations for Rutgers

Brendan Gulick shares the latest news and info from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ryan Day spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon to share his thoughts on the Week 4 performance against the Akron Zips and preview the upcoming game at Rutgers. 

The Buckeyes' head coach spoke for nearly 40 minutes and hit on a bunch of different topics, including C.J. Stroud's health and his plan for quarterback play this weekend, Haskell Garrett's impact on this current roster, the units that have shown the most improvement during the season so far and some particularly thoughtful comments about a freshman that hasn't seen a ton of playing time yet.

Here's my report from the  Woody Hayes Athletic Center getting you caught up on all of the latest headlines this afternoon as the Buckeyes roll into Big Ten play.

