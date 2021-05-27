Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Alleged Letter From Ohio State Parents Was Manufactured

Parents requested full transparency from the Big Ten into its decision to postpone the football season.

After the Big Ten initially decided to postpone the fall football season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the parents of Ohio State players sent the following letter to conference commissioner Kevin Warren asking him to reconsider.

However, documents released by the university on Wednesday evening show that Warren alleged the letter, which also requested full transparency into the decision and a meeting with parents and players, had been manufactured.

“Kevin is alleging that the letter is being manufactured,” Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson said in a series of text messages to athletic director Gene Smith on Aug. 15. “The upcoming letter from OSU parents – (he) claims it is be manufactured – I am not happy pretty serious charge IMHO – but want to keep the eye on the prize.”

Smith was not pleased, either.

“Wow, how would he know…” Smith said. “Our parents have a formal organization with a president, vice president etc… They are an organized group I am sure ours it is genuine… agree… eye on the prize.”

Warren never responded to the letter, only releasing a statement on Aug. 19 in which he said the conference’s presidents and chancellors were overwhelmingly in favor of the decision and that it would not be revisited.

Two days later, a group of parents led by Randy Wade, the father of former cornerback Shaun Wade, descended upon the Big Ten’s headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., to protest the decision. Parents of players from Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin were also represented.

Wade and several other parents, including Amanda Babb, the stepmother of wide receiver Kamryn Babb and president of Football Parents at Ohio State; Corey Teague, the father of running back Master Teague; Gee Scott Sr., the father of tight end Gee Scott Jr.; Monica Johnson, the mother of offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.; Andrea Tate, the mother of cornerback Sevyn Banks; and Kyle Borland, the father of former linebacker Tuf Borland, also held a rally outside of Ohio Stadium on Aug. 29.

The Big Ten eventually reversed course, citing daily testing and new information on myocarditis as its basis for moving forward with a conference-only schedule that ultimately saw Ohio State win its fourth straight Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

