2021 Texas WR Corban Cleveland Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Cleveland chose the Buckeyes over similar opportunities at Colorado, TCU and Tulsa.

Ohio State’s receivers room got a little bit deeper on Friday when Rockwall (Texas) Heath head coach Mike Spradlin announced that wideout Corban Cleveland has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Cleveland was considered just a two-star prospect by 247Sports, though he caught 150 passes for 1,813 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons, earning all-district honors both seasons. He was also named a team captain as a senior.

Cleveland hails from same the city as sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and is a close friend of both Smith-Njigba and redshirt freshman cornerback Lejond Cavazos, another native Texan. He chose to walk on at Ohio State over similar offers from Colorado, TCU and Tulsa.

Cleveland is the 10th player to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Buckeyes this offseason, joining Nashville Montgomery Bell Academy tight end Zak Herbstreit; Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy center Toby Wilson; Northville, Mich., running back/defensive back Cayden Saunders; Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day long snapper Mason Arnold; West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West linebacker Jackson Kuwatch; Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami wide receiver Reis Stocksdale; St. Louis Mary Institute and Country Day School linebacker Jalen Pace; Norwalk, Ohio, kicker/punter Garrison Smith; and Wyoming, Ohio, wide receiver Joop Mitchell.

-----

-----

