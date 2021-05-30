Sports Illustrated home
Every Big Ten Stadium Can Fit Inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway Infield

The 2.5-mile track makes some of college football’s biggest stadiums look small.
The Big Ten has three biggest stadiums by capacity in college football, but none of them compare to the sheer size of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In fact, the 2.5-mile rectangular oval track – which has 257,327 permanent seats and can host as many as 400,000 fans on race day – could fit all 14 Big Ten stadiums inside its infield.

That includes Michigan Stadium (107,601 seats), Penn State’s Beaver Stadium (106,572), Ohio Stadium (102,780), Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium (85,458), Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium (80,321), Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium (75,005), Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium (69,250), Illinois’ Memorial Stadium (60,670), Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236), Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (58,973), Indiana’s Memorial Stadium (52,626), Rutgers’ SHI Stadium (52,454), Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium (50,850) and Northwestern’s Ryan Field (47,130).

IMS’ social media accounts have posted similar graphics over the years showing how large the track is, including one that put the White House, Vatican City, Taj Mahal, Roman Colosseum, Yankee Stadium, Rose Bowl, Liberty Island and Churchill Downs in the infield with room to spare – and that’s not even including the grandstands.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

If you’re interested in checking out the spectacle that is the Indianapolis 500, the green flag of today’s race is set to wave at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC. 

