2022 Virginia OT Zach Rice Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

The nation's top-rated offensive lineman will make his way to Columbus for the first time in June.

In late March, Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice announced a top five of Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Virginia and said that he would take official visits with each school.

Now, two months later, the 6-foot-6 and 282-pounder has finally locked in those dates, with trips to see the Tar Heels on June 1, Buckeyes on June 4-6, Cavaliers on June 11-13, Crimson Tide on June 18-20 and Fighting Irish on June 25-27.

It’s worth noting, though, that the North Carolina visit will be in an unofficial capacity.

This will mark the first time in Columbus for Rice, who is considered the top-rated offensive tackle and No. 5 prospect overall in the class of 2022. And though he’s been in contact with head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and graduate assistant Kennedy Cook for more than year now, it will be important for the staff to make a great first in-person impression if they want to secure a big-time commitment at a position of significant need.

The Buckeyes do hold one commitment at offensive tackle from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West’s Tegra Tshabola, but the recent misses on Alabama signee J.C. Latham and Clemson signee Tristan Leigh and Kentucky four-star pledge Kiyaunta Goodwin only amplify the staff’s desire to bring on three or four more versatile linemen this cycle.

In addition to Rice, Ohio State’s top targets along the line include Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne tackle Aamil Wagner; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star tackle Tyler Booker; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry; and St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene. All of them are expected to be on campus next month, so those concerns could be addressed sooner rather than later.

-----

You may also like:

Every Big Ten Stadium Can Fit Inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway Infield

2021 Texas WR Corban Cleveland Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Has NFL's Top-Selling Rookie Jersey

Ohio State Preparing For Overwhelming Yet Extraordinary Month Of June

Ohio State DE Target J.T. Tuimoloau Sets All Five Official Visits

Kickoff Times Announced For Games Against Minnesota, Tulsa And Maryland

Kevin Warren Alleged Letter From Ohio State Parents Was Manufactured

Ohio State Parents Organization Respond To Warren's Allegation

Ohio State Officially Hires Seton Hall Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

Ohio State Considered Independent Schedule After Big Ten Postponed Season

First Look At Ohio State's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook