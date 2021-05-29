Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Has The NFL's Top-Selling Rookie Jersey

Fields’ jerseys have been flying off the shelves during his first month in the league.

Although he was the fourth quarterback taken in last month’s NFL Draft, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has the league’s top-selling rookie jersey as of Friday.

In fact, Fields’ blue home, orange alternate and road white Chicago Bears jerseys are the third-, fourth- and fifth-most popular jersey in the league, trailing only new Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, whose teal home and alternate black jerseys rank No. 1 and No. 2 overall.

The only jersey of Fields' being sold that is missing from the list is Chicago’s 1936 throwback uniforms, which the Bears have worn for the last two seasons.

The other players to make the top 15 best sellers include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (No. 6 and 12), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (No. 7), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 8), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 9), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 10), Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (No. 11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (No. 13), Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 14) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 15).

