Ohio State Parents Respond To Kevin Warren's Allegation Of Manufactured Letter

On Friday morning, just two days after it was revealed that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren alleged a letter sent to him by Football Parents Association at Ohio State was manufactured, the organization responded with another letter.

“We are extremely proud to be parents of student-athletes that participate in football at The Ohio State University,” read the letter, which was posted to FPAOS’ social media accounts. “It is apparent that, in part, this ‘proudness’ is rooted in the fact that the football program is one of the best in the country.

“That stated, however, The Ohio State University response to an unprecedented pandemic moves the members of the Football Parent Association of Ohio State from ‘Proudness’ to believing that we are fortunate to be a part of the best football program in the country.

“Specifically, our sons’ safety remained the primary concern of Coach (Ryan) Day and his staff; Coach Day and his staff supported the players in respectfully advocating for a season’; The Ohio State University and Coach Day supported FPAOS in respectfully advocating for a season; and the parents of the players led, organized and advocated, respectfully, not only among each other, but also with the other parents in the Big Ten (including parents of the team up north.)

“Based upon the foregoing, it is disheartening to read the reports that our efforts to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren were met with claims that it was ‘manufactured.’ It is important to remember our request was simply a transparent process; a structured discussion with the parents to discuss concerns; and information concerning the process.

“The information provided in recent reports reinforces: (1) the representatives of several Big Ten parent organizations including FPAOS’ lack the confidence in the Big Ten Conference leadership; (2) FPAOS’ extreme proudness in The Ohio State University, Coach Day, (athletic director) Gene Smith and (university president) Kristina M. Johnson’s response and support; and (3) the gratefulness to have our sons be a part of the Ohio State football program.

“To the Big Ten parent organizations that participated in Zoom meetings, emails and phone calls, thank you. We will see you soon. To Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, reflect, adjust, communicate and do better.”

In addition to the letter send by the organization last summer, several parents descended upon the Big Ten’s headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., to protest the conference’s initial decision to postpone the fall football season. They also held a rally outside of Ohio State, at which time they urged the Warren to reconsider.

-----

-----

