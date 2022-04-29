Ohio State Extends Lead Over USC For Most All-Time First-Round NFL Draft Picks

With two selections tonight, the Buckeyes now have 87 first-rounders compared to the Trojans' 84.

With wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave coming off the board among the first 32 picks in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, Ohio State has extended its lead over USC for the most first-round selections of all time to three.

The Buckeyes now have 87 first-rounders since the draft’s inception in 1936 after Wilson went No. 10 overall to the New York Jets and Olave went No. 11 overall to the New Orleans Saints. The Trojans, meanwhile, sit at 84 first-round selections after wide receiver Drake London was taken with the No. 8 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

Alabama has closed the gap with USC to single digits after offensive tackle Evan Neal went No. 7 overall to the New York Giants and wide receiver Jameson Williams went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions. The Crimson Tide now sit at 76 all-time first-round picks, good for third nationally.

Notre Dame sits in fourth with 70 all-time first-round picks after safety Kyle Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 14 overall pick, while Miami (Fla.) rounds out the top five at 67 first-round picks despite not having a single selection this year.

All-Time First-Round NFL Draft Picks (2022 Selections)

Ohio State - 87 (2) USC - 84 (1) Alabama - 76 (2) Notre Dame - 70 (1) Miami (Fla.) - 67 (0)

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State, Alabama WR Jameson Williams Drafted By Detroit Lions

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Drafted By New Orleans Saints

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Drafted By New York Jets

NFL Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins At Draft

2023 Ohio State OL Target Austin Siereveld Sets Commitment Date

Former Ohio State DL Jacolbe Cowan Transferring To North Carolina

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!