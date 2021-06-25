Former Ohio State S Tyvis Powell Signs With BC Lions Of Canadian Football League

Powell will look to continue his professional football career north of the border.

According to a report from Lettermen Row, former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell has signed a one-year deal with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to play football again,” Powell said. “Obviously, I missed all of last year with no NFL opportunities and the whole pandemic going on. I plan on stepping out of my shell with this opportunity and becoming a leader and making those big-time plays. Mostly I’m looking forward to having fun and winning because winning is fun.”

A former three-star prospect from Bedford, Ohio, Powell committed to the Buckeyes shortly after former head coach Jim Tressel resigned amid pressure from the tattoo-for-memorabilia scandal. He then played a key role in Ohio State’s run to the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship and was named the game’s defensive MVP after he recorded a team-high nine tackles in the 42-20 win over Oregon.

Powell is perhaps best remembered for his interception on Michigan’s potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the 2013 rendition of The Game. He also recorded the game-sealing interception in the victory over Alabama in the 2015 Sugar Bowl.

A team captain during his redshirt junior season, Powell opted to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2016 NFL Draft but ultimately went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

Powell appeared in 18 NFL games between 2016-19, recording 14 tackles and one forced fumble. He’ll now take his talents north of the border in hopes of furthering his professional career, just like former wide receivers Jalin Marshall and DeVier Posey of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and safety Damon Webb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

