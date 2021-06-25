Ohio State Tabs Anomaly Sports Group For NIL Consultation, Protective Education

The Buckeyes continue to gather resources that will help student-athletes capitalize off NIL.

With the implementation of name, image and likeness on the horizon, Ohio State announced on Thursday it has engaged with Anomaly Sports Group to provide student-athletes with consultation and protective education.

These services are part of the athletic department’s NIL program, “The Platform,” which was created to help student-athletes maximize their individual endorsement value.

Led by Luke Fedlam, a non-agent sports attorney, Anomaly will focus on I ntellectual property protection, business level decision-making, due diligence, financial management and contract analysis for both marketing and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Luke has been a tremendous resource for us with our Real Life Wednesdays program”, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “I look forward to him continuing to help our program navigate NIL as well as helping every Ohio State student-athlete.”

Fedlam has spoken to Ohio State student-athletes in the past regarding financial and legal pitfalls through both Real Life Wednesdays and the Bucks Go Pro internship program.

“Ohio State continues to be a leader in providing their student-athletes with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively navigate opportunities in life outside of sports, which now includes NIL,” Fedlam said. “We are aligned in preparing their student-athletes with the real-world, practical education needed to help them protect what they build while at Ohio State and beyond.”



