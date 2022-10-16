Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Biggest Threat To Ohio State's C.J. Stroud In Heisman Race

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finally has some competition in the race for the Heisman Trophy after Tennessee signal-caller Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 win over previously unbeaten Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Saturday, Crimson Tide quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young appeared to be the biggest threat to Stroud’s chances. But then Alabama missed the go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds remaining and allowed Hooker to drive 45 yards in 13 seconds to set up the game-winning kick.

It was the kind of drive that some like to call a “Heisman moment,” one that ultimately separates the winner from the other finalists. Only, it occurred too early in the season to actually define this year’s race.

Both the Buckeyes and Volunteers are only halfway through the regular season and have at least two games remaining against ranked opponents, as well as potential appearances in their respective conference championship games.

Ohio State still travels to No. 16 Penn State and hosts No. 4 Michigan before likely facing a ranked team in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Tennessee hosts No. 19 Kentucky and heads to No. 1 Georgia with a trip to the SEC Championship on the line, where the winner of No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Ole Miss likely awaits.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | Yeah, We Can't Get Over What Happened Saturday, Either | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return to ‘College GameDay’

That said, there’s simply too much football left for Stroud and too much competition for Hooker to consider that drive, no matter how impressive, to be the latter’s “Heisman moment.” But if the Volunteers can beat the defending national champion Bulldogs in Athens on Nov. 5, then we’ll talk.

Until then, Stroud continues to lead the country with 24 touchdown passes and a 94.8 quarterback rating and should be considered the favorite, while Hooker is tied for 22nd with 15 touchdown passes and a 91.2 quarterback rating, which is good for second nationally.

It’ll be what they do in November and early December, though, that ultimately decides who takes home the award.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Up To No. 2 In AP Poll, Stays At No. 2 In Coaches Poll Following Off Week

Ohio State's Oct. 29 Game At Penn State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days

What To Watch For In Week 7 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Report: Gene Smith Open To Selling Naming Rights To Ohio Stadium

Ohio State DT Michael Hall An “Oh Yes” Guy For Coordinator Jim Knowles

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!