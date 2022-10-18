Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson Preview Iowa

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday's game against Iowa (12 p.m. on FOX).

The Buckeyes are 6-0 at the midway point of the regular season, including a 49-20 win at Michigan State their last time out. They had this past weekend off, though, giving some key members of the team a chance to get healthy for the stretch run.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, are 3-3 on the season, with victories over South Dakota State, Nevada and Rutgers and losses to Iowa State, Michigan and Illinois. They've only allowed more than 10 points once, with two of their three losses coming by just three points.

Below is a bullet-point recap of what Day, Knowles and Wilson had to say:

Ryan Day:

Day said they got a lot of guys rest during the off week, but they won’t be able to give injury updates right now. “As we get to the end of the week, we’ll have a better idea” about wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba , running back Miyan Williams and others.

, running back and others. Day Iowa’s defense will be a good challenge for Ohio State’s offense. “There’s a reason why they’re ranked so high year in and year out.”

Day believes the defense has made some progress this season but “the goal is to be the best in the country at everything we do.”

Day said the cornerbacks have been working hard and understand where they need to get better. “The preparation is there, the work is there, the attention is there.”

On the progress they made during the off week, which he said allowed them to take a step back and evaluate everything. Basically looking at it as an opportunity to reset things.

Day said Iowa isn’t focused on getting a ton of points or yards, just on winning the game. Added it’s been successful for them in the past.

Asked if Smith-Njigba would still be a starter if he returns for the Iowa game, Day said, “Yeah, I would say so.”

Day said the punt can be a “huge weapon” for Ohio State, but it ultimately depends on the feel of the game on whether or not they go for it or try to pin the opposing offense deep in their own territory.

Day said “there’s a whole bunch we need to get better at,” so the players come to practice every day ready to work and get better.

Day said they can’t be concerned with getting Smith-Njigba touches up on his return. “It’ll happen naturally. We’ve just got to go out and play.”

On Iowa’s defense: “They force you to execute all the way down the field.” Said he’s seen it in person, referencing the 55-24 loss in Iowa City in 2017.

On offensive tackle Paris Johnson , who is a finalists for the FWAA’s Armed Forces Merit Award for his foundation’s work with veterans. “In three short years, he’s made an impact here.”

, who is a finalists for the FWAA’s Armed Forces Merit Award for his foundation’s work with veterans. “In three short years, he’s made an impact here.” Day said you often feel like there’s a lull during the off week, but that the players are full of energy. “Our guys have had a lot of juice about them.”

On how he feels about the team after having a weekend off to watch teams around the country: “It just gives you some idea of what’s coming ahead.” Noted how four top-10 teams lost this past weekend.

Day said the goal is to keep Knowles here as long as they can, but acknowledged the challenge of keeping top-flight assistants. “In this situation, it was a right fit on our end and the right fit on his end.” Feels like he’s content being a coordinator rather than having head-coaching aspirations.

On Ohio State’s ability to score in the red zone, where all but two drives ended in a touchdown and the others ended in a field goal. “I think we’ve been able to turn the ball down there when we’ve needed to and we’ve been able to throw the ball well.”

On the attention the team gets: “We’re Ohio State. Everyone knows who Ohio State is.” Said they have to do a good job of blocking out the attention, whether it’s good or bad, but that it’s only going to get louder as the season gets on.

On the aforementioned loss to Iowa, when he was in his first year as offensive coordinator: “It’s a scar. It doesn’t go away. I’ve felt it this week, for sure.” Said the staff has talked a lot about it this week to the players. “It was a tough day for all of us.”

Jim Knowles:

Knowles said they haven’t blitzed the safeties as much as they can, so there’s a lot more than can be done out of that position.

Knowles said defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau might not have the statistics, but that his combination of strength and quickness allows him to make a big impact elsewhere.

might not have the statistics, but that his combination of strength and quickness allows him to make a big impact elsewhere. On linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and former Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez , who played the same role for Knowles last year. “They’re someone who can see the big picture and understand the scheme and where they fit.”

and former Oklahoma State linebacker , who played the same role for Knowles last year. “They’re someone who can see the big picture and understand the scheme and where they fit.” Knowles on Iowa’s tight ends. “Definitely need to be aware of them. You have to contest. If you give those guys too much space, they make catches, so you’ve got to have tight coverage.” Said they’re the best they’ve faced since Notre Dame.

Knowles said Ohio State’s offensive success doesn’t change how he coaches the defense. “Defensive is an attitude. Defense is a mentality.” Said it’s not like they just want to be able to turn it on when they need to. “You can’t just dial it up and say, ‘Oh, it’s a tight game. Let’s call those defenses that work now.’”

Growing up in Philadelphia, Knowles said he thought Ohio and Western Pennsylvania was where “the real football is.” Was able to get a taste of Ohio football during the off week, which includes a stop to see 2024 Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut athlete Garrett Stover, the cousin of tight end Cade Stover .

the cousin of tight end . Knowles said that football is the “greatest team game” there is because the defensive linemen don’t necessarily need sacks to know they’re making an impact. “All of us together are stronger than any of us apart. It doesn’t matter who gets the credit.”

Knowles said being able to go up against the Buckeyes’ offense in practice is a good indicator for how the defense will do against better offenses as the season goes on. “That is the best offense in the country.”

On safety Ronnie Hickman : “There are a lot of things people don’t see.He is that guy who always keeps the strong defensive attitude.” Said it’s a good thing he’s not making as many tackles as last season.

: “There are a lot of things people don’t see.He is that guy who always keeps the strong defensive attitude.” Said it’s a good thing he’s not making as many tackles as last season. Knowles said his daughter went to Tennessee and sent him a “LFG Vols” text, so he was very aware of the upset of Alabama. Said their offense is very similar to what he went up against in the Big XII, and said it’s very similar to their own offense in that they want to score on every play.

On how much injured cornerback Jordan Hancock’s return can impact the defense: “He can be a great help.” Said he likes his attitude, calmness and demeanor. “Having him back in the mix will be helpful to the group and the whole defense.”

Kevin Wilson:

Although he’s coached against Iowa just once at Ohio State, Wilson noted how he’s familiar with Iowa from his time as an assistant at Northwestern and as the head coach at Indiana. “They don’t flash, but they always have better players than what people give them credit for.”

Wilson said offensive tackle Dawand Jones is “not close to what he can be,” but they're proud of what he’s doing this season. Said his ceiling is much higher.

is “not close to what he can be,” but they're proud of what he’s doing this season. Said his ceiling is much higher. Wilson said the key to success in the red zone this season is how they run the ball, but that they’ll be challenged in that area this weekend. Also said not forcing the ball when they want to throw it important.

Wilson said center Luke Wypler is off to a good start in his career, but “as he matures, he’ll keep getting better.”

is off to a good start in his career, but “as he matures, he’ll keep getting better.” Wilson noted how Iowa doesn’t give up many big plays defensively and then tightens up in the red zone. “The tape shows that they’re really, really good.”

Wilson said they ask their players and coaches to check their ego at the door and that allows the entire offense to work in harmony, but there’s no denying they’ll be better when Smith-Njigba comes back because of the energy he brings and his abilities.

