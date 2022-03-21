First Look At Ohio Stadium’s 100th Anniversary Logo

Ohio State defeated Ohio Wesleyan, 5-0, in the first game played at the historic venue on Oct. 7, 1922.

Ohio State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium this fall with a commemorative logo, multiple sources have told BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated.

The logo prominently displays the north end of Ohio Stadium above the No. 100 and name of the historic venue. Below that is the ornamental band that wraps around the rotunda and towers at the north, southeast and southwest side of the stadium, as well as Block “O” flanked by the years 1922 and 2022.

Nicknamed the Horseshoe and “The House That Harley Built,” Ohio Stadium opened on Oct. 7, 1922, as a replacement for Ohio Field at a cost of $1.3 million. It originally had a seating capacity of 66,210 people but currently seats 102,780, making it the third-largest stadium in the country, trailing only Michigan Stadium (107,601) and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium (106,572).

In addition to the Buckeyes, Ohio Stadium has been home to the Ohio Glory of the World Football League of American Football (1992) and Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew (1996-98). It has been on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 1974 and has welcomed more than 36 million fans since it opened.

While it’s unlikely Ohio State paints the commemorative logo on the new field turf that is set to be installed this summer, the Buckeyes have worn similar logos as helmet decals in the past.

Recent examples include the celebration of Ohio State’s 100th year as an athletic department and member of the Big Ten in 2012, as well as the football program’s 125th season in 2014. The Buckeyes notably went 12-0 in 2012 and captured the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014.

