The Buckeyes will also hold a moment of silence prior to the game and show a video tribute at halftime.

The Ohio State football program announced on Thursday it will honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins by wearing a special helmet decal during Saturday’s Spring Game, which kicks off at noon on BTN.

Haskins, who set numerous school and Big Ten records during his career with the Buckeyes from 2016-18, was struck and killed by a vehicle on a South Florida highway on April 9. He was just 24 years old.

It's unclear exactly what the decal will look like, other than that it will display his initials. The Buckeyes will also pay tribute to Haskins with a moment of silence before the game and a video tribute at halftime.

Recent examples of Ohio State honoring former players who passed away with helmet decals include defensive lineman Kosta Karageorge in 2014, defensive linemen Will Smith and John Hicks in 2016, wide receiver Terry Glenn in 2017 and running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 2019.

Those worn for Smith, Hicks and Glenn were black included their initials and a Buckeye Leaf in white. Karageorge’s was also black with his No. 53 in white, while Cassady’s featured his No. 40 with a Buckeye Leaf below it.

Most of those decals were worn for just one game, though Karageorge’s remained in place for the three-game run to the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship.

-----

-----

-----

